A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and a premiership hat-trick. The best match of his career, Šulc enjoys

Do they agree that this is your first hat-trick in senior football?

Probably the first ever. I am terribly happy.

Was it difficult to get yourself a penalty in the final set-up?

It wasn’t, everyone was calling me to take her and try to complete the hat trick. I’m glad they entrusted me with it.

In addition, the first goal was scored with a right-hander and the second with a header.

The guys told me that I just needed to hit left-handed. I would then have everything. (smile)

Did the goal on Thursday in the preliminary round of the Conference League with Malta’s Gzira help you?

An awful lot, I thought about it at home. The opponent was weaker, but I thought I could catch him. The head is then really important.

With Gzira, you added two more assists to the goal, but according to you, it was not the best match of your career. Now yes?

Apart from scoring goals, I gave a good performance today. So yeah, probably the best match of my career.

At the beginning of the season, the coaches wanted you to complete your physical training. How are you currently feeling?

Okay, I trained everything the coach wanted me to, that’s how we agreed. Against Budějovice, I was always energized by the goal scored, and then a person’s strength will return immediately.

How do you perceive the fact that the hat trick was scored in České Budějovice, where you were a guest a few seasons ago?

I am very happy to come back here, I played almost the entire qualification for the EURO under 21 here. I was a bit sorry that I scored a hat-trick here, but that’s football.