Home » A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and a premiership hat-trick. The best match of his career, Šulc enjoys
Sports

A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and a premiership hat-trick. The best match of his career, Šulc enjoys

by admin
A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and a premiership hat-trick. The best match of his career, Šulc enjoys

Do they agree that this is your first hat-trick in senior football?

Probably the first ever. I am terribly happy.

Was it difficult to get yourself a penalty in the final set-up?

It wasn’t, everyone was calling me to take her and try to complete the hat trick. I’m glad they entrusted me with it.

In addition, the first goal was scored with a right-hander and the second with a header.

The guys told me that I just needed to hit left-handed. I would then have everything. (smile)

Did the goal on Thursday in the preliminary round of the Conference League with Malta’s Gzira help you?

An awful lot, I thought about it at home. The opponent was weaker, but I thought I could catch him. The head is then really important.

With Gzira, you added two more assists to the goal, but according to you, it was not the best match of your career. Now yes?

Apart from scoring goals, I gave a good performance today. So yeah, probably the best match of my career.

At the beginning of the season, the coaches wanted you to complete your physical training. How are you currently feeling?

Okay, I trained everything the coach wanted me to, that’s how we agreed. Against Budějovice, I was always energized by the goal scored, and then a person’s strength will return immediately.

How do you perceive the fact that the hat trick was scored in České Budějovice, where you were a guest a few seasons ago?

I am very happy to come back here, I played almost the entire qualification for the EURO under 21 here. I was a bit sorry that I scored a hat-trick here, but that’s football.

You may also like

Motagua vs. Marathón: High Spirits and Challenges in...

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard...

Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Spain fell with all the honors against the...

Alban Lafont (Nantes) after his injury against Toulouse:...

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Axel Disasi scores on his...

Penalties against Pilsen? Sometimes it works out that...

The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix...

Strong final round by Straka in playoff in...

James Harden ready to face the 76ers?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy