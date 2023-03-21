The Barkley Marathons is an annual race in which participants try to run 160 kilometers – but probably more – with a vertical drop of at least 18,000 metres: like climbing, descending and ascending Mount Everest starting from sea level. They try to run because only very few succeed; the altitude difference is at least 18,000 meters because the race is not run on paths that have already been traced or on a predefined route. To understand where to go the participants, who must be able to complete it in less than 60 hours, have a meager map that is given to them before departure, but they cannot use smartphones or GPS devices.

The Barkley Marathons, held every year in Tennessee’s Frozen Head State Park, is many things together. One of the most extreme physical challenges in the world, but also a bizarre event, which begins when a bearded gentleman lights up the first of many cigarettes, about an hour after a conch has been played. An increasingly famous competition, but also a very private event, without official channels and without sponsors, whose participation cost is one dollar and 60 cents. A race in which it is very difficult to register and almost impossible to finish. The news for this year is that someone has succeeded: the last time it happened in 2017.

The bearded gentleman is Gary Cantrell, better known as Lazarus Lake or just “Laz”. In the 1970s Cantrell, who is now almost 70, was a clerk and became passionate about ultramarathons (running races over distances greater than that of marathons) and ultratrails (ultramarathons run on trails, usually with thousands of meters of difference in height).

Not finding many around him, Cantrell set about organizing ultramarathons and in 1986 he organized the first Barkley Marathons. Marathons because they were just so many marathons, Barkley from the surname of a friend of his who died a few years ago. The idea of ​​doing a trail race in the mountains of Tennessee came to him while reading about the failed escape, in 1977, of James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King. Ray had escaped from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a penitentiary in western Tennessee, and in trying to escape into the mountains he had covered, before being recaptured, about twenty kilometers in over fifty hours. Cantrell thought it could be done a lot better.

Between 1986 and 1995 nobody managed to complete the Barkley Marathons, which has contributed to to define Cantrell «the Leonardo Da Vinci of suffering». Over the years, while Cantrell organized other equally bizarre and extreme races, such as the Backyard Ultra, the Barkley Marathons first made themselves known in the ever-expanding niche of ultrarunning and then even beyond, thanks to the non-sector media and above all thanks to the documentary Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young, made in 2014 and available on Netflix. Running is also the subject of THE Finishers, a recent photographic book by Alexis Berg.

Despite its growing fame, the Barkley Marathons has remained faithful to its origins and also this year, in the 35th edition, has maintained most of its traditions.

Without a real official site and in the absence of other direct channels, registering for the Barkley Marathons is something rather obscure, in which you have to do a lot and, if possible, get advice and guidance from someone who has already run it. In addition, given how the event is made and how the event is told, it is not easy to orient oneself among the many “they say”.

To register, first of all you need to understand which email address to send the registration to, which must be done in the exact minute (communicated with very little notice) of a certain day. To subscribe to the edition of ten years ago, the mail had to be sent at Christmas midnight: Christmas midnight of the time zone in which Cantrell was. A text should also be sent to the address explaining why you want to register and the answers to a sort of questionnaire with questions of all kinds, not all with an obvious right answer: from «which is the most important category of vegetables» to «what will be the 119th element of the periodic table». This year there was one calling for the Gettysburg Address to be rewritten in Sawveh, an ancient and as yet undeciphered Chinese writing system.

Come he said one of the participants, «if you don’t feel like doing the necessary research to try to participate, you certainly won’t even feel like doing a competition like this».

However, the parameters that Cantrell takes into account in determining who the forty participants are are not clear, who learn of their enrollment by receiving what is known as the “letter of condolence”, in which they are warned to prepare for humiliation» and to unspeakable sufferings difficult to compare to others.

Those chosen must then present themselves for departure, where in addition to the dollar and 60 cents needed to pay the entry fee, tradition requires them to bring Cantrell a license plate from their state or country of origin (Cantrell collects them) and, depending on the case, other objects of little value. In the event that they return to the start, the very few who have finished the race in some past edition must bring Cantrell a pack of cigarettes of a specific brand he likes.

At one point, without particular notice and as far as we know without even a specific reason for doing so, Cantrell plays a large conch shell: he can do it at any time between midnight and noon on the day of departure, and from the time of the sound the participants have an hour to get ready to leave. From their point of view, in short, it means having to be ready to leave at any moment, without really knowing how to organize oneself to manage pre-race rest and nutrition.

The actual start, at a rather anonymous yellow bar which marks the end of a road and the beginning of a path where the participants camp out waiting for the race to start, is when Cantrell lights a cigarette.

The route changes every year but is always made up of five laps, each between thirty and forty kilometers long: but, again, as there is no real path, the length depends on how the participants move, who often take the wrong road and sometimes they get lost, just as the cameraman of a documentary about the event also happened to get lost for hours. Some laps go clockwise, others counterclockwise: in the case of the fifth lap, the first to pass decides how to do it, and the next one does it in the opposite direction, so as to avoid that the second one has the opportunity to follow who precedes him.

There is a simple but effective system to ensure that the participants actually walk the route: along the route there are some books, 13 this year, with titles between the playful and the gloomy, for example “Death walks in the woods”. Participants must find the books based on the information on the map provided at the start and then tear off the page that corresponds to a number assigned to them, which is changed as each lap changes. The number 1, in the first lap, is assigned – it is not known on the basis of which parameters – to a participant from then on noto as a “human sacrifice”. Between rounds, the retrieved pages are handed over to Cantrell, who checks them all.

The books and the fact that the race is a sort of test of extreme orienteering mean that some ultra-trail purists regard it as a separate thing due to its lack of trails to follow, but generally those involved in ultra-races know and appreciates the Barkley Marathons for being a great adventure even before a race, a race that requires great physical preparation but also an uncommon mental approach.

Very few participants, however, make it to the fifth lap. Many, in reality, don’t even get to the third, which closes the so-called “fun run”. The only and in any case minimal assistance provided is between the end of a lap (which ends only when you touch the yellow gate) and the start of the next one: it is in these moments that those who want and have time can rest or take a shower. In this year’s edition there were those who, between one tour and another, took a shower while cooking and then ate, and those who chose to sleep with their head leaning against one of the books, so as to be certain to be awakened by the arrival of other runners interested in opening it to tear out a page.

If someone drops out and comes back before finishing a round, his return is greeted with Cantrell playing the tune on trumpet that it feels at US military funerals.

While it is taking place, almost all that is known about a Barkley Marathons arriva from the twitter profile of Keith Dunn, a former ultrarunner who has been following her for years. Only a few days later did the reports of the participants arrive, who often tell, as often happens in competitions of this kind, that they have had hallucinations of various kinds.

This year’s Barkley Marathons kicked off at around 10am on 14th March, with eight females and thirty-two males starting, two of whom were among the few to ever finish an event. At the start of the fifth lap four of them were still in the race (a record) and even three of them finished the race within the 60 hour time limit. The first was the thirty-two-year-old Frenchman Aurélien Sanchez, who took 58 hours, 23 minutes and 12 seconds; in second place, but from the opposite direction, came the American John Kelly, who had already finished a Barkley Marathons in 2017. The third and last to complete the race, in 59 hours and 53 minutes, was the Belgian dentist Karl Sabbe. Had he only put in eight more minutes he wouldn’t have been considered, because Cantrell is inflexible on maximum times. The winner, however, won nothing, as the Barkley Marathons have no prizes.

Sanchez, Kelly and Sabbe are among the roughly two percent of participants who can claim to have completed a Barkley Marathon over the past three decades.

Last night was a night to remember. Three finishers. Three names in the history of the Barkley. Aurelien Sanchez. John Kelly. Karel Sabbe. #BM100 pic.twitter.com/HcweBoVIum — Alexis Berg (@Bergalx) March 17, 2023

Also this year, in an edition made less difficult by the weather conditions, the English Jasmin Paris was the second woman ever to start a fourth lap.

Apart from cases of participants lost and found after hours (one of which he had asked directions to a dumpster) and in addition to the problems this year caused by a hiker who moved one of the books from which to take the pages, the Barkley Marathons are generally free from serious problems, since in any case the participants are always and only people who know what they are doing.

Generally there aren’t even too many criticisms that the race is too difficult: «It’s very easy to design an impossible race, and it’s very easy to make a race that anyone can finish». he said Cantrell ad Outside: «The really difficult thing is to find that point where the impossible is only very very close, and there is the Barkley Marathons».

