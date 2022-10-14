Original title: A scene for Westbrook to put the Lakers contradictions on the table The Lakers trade for Westbrook seems only a matter of time

On October 13, 2022, Beijing time, the Lakers did not play very well in the preseason game against the Timberwolves, and finally lost to their opponents 113:118. In this game, there was a scene that worried fans more than the loss, and that was Westbrook’s seeming to put the team’s internal problems on the table.

With 10 minutes left in the third quarter, Beverley called up the players on the court during the break, but in this shot, only Lonnie Walker, James, Beverley and Davis, in the four While waiting for Westbrook to come over, Westbrook was reluctant until Davis brought him over, and Westbrook didn’t stand with the other four and ignored Beverley.

This problem is indeed more serious than losing the game. You must know that there has always been a problem between Westbrook and Beverley. Although in the previous training and games, the two looked good, but this game looks like , there still seems to be some problems. And Westbrook's mood may not only be related to Beverley, but also seems to be related to the entire Lakers team. It seems that there is still an irreconcilable contradiction between Westbrook and the Lakers. Looking at the Lakers now, they should enter the regular season with their current lineup, but in the regular season, there may be trades at any time. After all, Westbrook's state really can't help the team, and even To a large extent affects the team's locker room atmosphere.

