A scream and then an eerie silence. The legendary Venus really scared the fans

A moment of terror. The stadium for fifteen thousand fans fell silent and hardly even breathed with tension. The American tennis legend Venus Williams fell hard in the third game of the first set in the fight against Elina Svitolina, the American broke her knee while trying to finish the ball. A terrifying scream followed that did not bode well. But the five-time Wimbledon champion struggled with fate after treatment. She lost the match 4:6, 3:6, but the fans appreciated her bravery.

