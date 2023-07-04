Home » A scream and then an eerie silence. The legendary Venus really scared the fans
Sports

A scream and then an eerie silence. The legendary Venus really scared the fans

by admin

A moment of terror. The stadium for fifteen thousand fans fell silent and hardly even breathed with tension. The American tennis legend Venus Williams fell hard in the third game of the first set in the fight against Elina Svitolina, the American broke her knee while trying to finish the ball. A terrifying scream followed that did not bode well. But the five-time Wimbledon champion struggled with fate after treatment. She lost the match 4:6, 3:6, but the fans appreciated her bravery.

See also  The Asian women's football team is busy preparing for the Asian Cup and the Chinese women's football team has not yet formed a team

You may also like

The overpressure of attackers is fighting for a...

Chivas Pull off an Upset Victory Against León...

“Always with you”: Treviglio launches the season ticket...

Austria’s women in 2023 thanks to wild card

Juventus, Pogba is already training at Continassa

Bruno Cerella, a Serie A athlete between sport,...

National Youth and Children’s Sports and Culture Season...

Barbara d’Urso and farewell to Mediaset. Vladimir Luxuria...

Handball: ÖHB women receive a wildcard for the...

Atlético Nacional expresses interest in Honduran midfielder Deybi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy