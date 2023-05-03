a second criminal procedure opened in Switzerland against President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a discussion on football as a tool for trade and development at the WTO headquarters in Geneva on May 1, 2023. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Gianni Infantino begins to know well the mysteries of justice in his native country. Already targeted since July 2020, in Switzerland, by an investigation for “incitement to abuse of authority, violation of official secrecy and obstruction of criminal proceedings” for his secret meetings in 2016 and 2017 with the former attorney general Michael Lauber, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA) is now in the sights of the public prosecutor of the canton of Friborg (Switzerland).

According to information from Monde and the Swiss newspaper FreedomMr. Infantino is the subject of criminal proceedings for “slanderous denunciation”. “Formally open on March 15”this “criminal inquiry” is led by the prosecutor Laurent Moschini, as confirmed by the Friborg prosecution.

Two other FIFA executives are also targeted by this instruction: the legal director, Emilio Garcia Silvero, and the head of human resources and former head of the department responsible for supervising player transfers, Kimberly Morris.

This investigation is being conducted in the context of the dispute between the Federation’s staff and the Friborg lawyer Philippe Renz. The latter, one of the partners of the company Sport 7, specializing in sports management and which began, in 2017, to “Tackling the area of ​​lawlessness in the middle of football agents”is also the subject of a procedure by the same Friborg public prosecutor for “defamation, slander and slanderous denunciation”.

It all started in October 2020, when Sport 7 filed a “denunciation” against Gianni Infantino with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – the President of FIFA was elected as a member in January of the same year. As revealed The worldthe company asked the IOC Executive Board to immediately open an investigation against Mr. Infantino with a view to his exclusion and to suspend him provisionally, in the meantime, “as Articles 3.8 and 59 of the Olympic Charter provide for the possibility”.

“By supporting the organized crime that is rampant in the world of player transfers and by muzzling certain bodies for this purpose [comme le comité d’éthique] of FIFA directly or indirectly, Mr. Infantino is guilty of multiple violations of the Olympic Charter, the basic universal principles of good governance of the Olympic and sports movement, as well as the IOC’s code of ethics.then argued the company.

In January 2021, the body’s ethics commission had recommended that its executive committee reject this denunciation. “in the absence of evidence”. But the matter did not stop there.

