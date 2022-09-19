Roberto De Zerbi restarts from the Premier League, Brighton was the turning point he had imagined. Not only for the thickness of the championship that he will attend, but also and above all because he considers it a compensation compared to the Shakhtar parenthesis which ended too soon for the known reasons. De Zerbi will find Serie A when there are better times and when he can have the carte blanche he asks for – without discounts – to be able to develop his work.