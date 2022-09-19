Home Sports A serious project and carte blanche: this is why De Zerbi restarts from Brighton
A serious project and carte blanche: this is why De Zerbi restarts from Brighton

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar coach has signed a 4-year contract and will also have an impact on the market

Roberto De Zerbi restarts from the Premier League, Brighton was the turning point he had imagined. Not only for the thickness of the championship that he will attend, but also and above all because he considers it a compensation compared to the Shakhtar parenthesis which ended too soon for the known reasons. De Zerbi will find Serie A when there are better times and when he can have the carte blanche he asks for – without discounts – to be able to develop his work.

