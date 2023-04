Who will take the whistle in Saturday’s closely watched derby? You probably wouldn’t have guessed his name… Dalibor Černý will blow the whistle as the main referee for the match of the 27th round of the Fortuna football league Sparta – Slavia. Assistants will be Ivo Nádvorník and Kamil Hájek, video referees Jan Petřík and Jiří Pečenka. The delegation for Saturday’s match was announced by the FAČR referees’ commission on Wednesday morning.

