On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Nike unveiled some photos of the upcoming Nike VaporFly 3. The information will come in the coming weeks leading up to the official release on March 6, 2023.

On the technology side, we once again find the famous ultra-efficient and comfortable ZoomX foam. This will be associated with a carbon plate throughout the sole. Just enough to offer an energy return never equaled before. The shoe is designed to break speed records both over 10km and during a marathon.

The weight should be less than 180 grams in size 42 and the drop shouldn’t change and will still be 8mm.

The price of the VaporFly 2 shouldn’t be higher than €250, and we hope this one doesn’t get too close to €300.

The highlights of this Vaporfly 3 model

High Performance ZoomX Foam:

It’s hard to beat Nike’s famous Zoom X foam. This combines comfort and energy return. We find it on all Nike performance shoes and soon also on the future Nike UltraFly Trail.

A weight of less than 180 grams and an 8 mm drop:

At the moment, Nike has not officially communicated anything about the characteristics of the VaporFly 3. However, specialists agree that the jersey will be lighter and therefore save a few grams on the scale. The drop should not change and we will therefore find a thickness of 8mm.

A full carbon plate:

No changes in technology for this VaporFly V3. We find a carbon plate along the entire length of the sole.

It is difficult to obtain precise information, but the VaporFly 3 will only be marketed at the beginning of March 2023 and only a lucky few have been able to benefit from a preview pair.

We therefore limit ourselves to providing some general data on the new VaporFly.

The “engine” of the VaporFly remains identical with the combination of a full length carbon fiber Flyplate in the sole and the integration of the famous ZoomX foam in the midsole. The sensations during the race must not change, thus allowing you to maintain the best possible performance.

The shirt will undergo a profound modification with the integration of a Flyknit upper. This will be lighter and probably weigh less than the 186 grams of the VaporFly 2.

Price: between €250 and €299

Release date: March 2023

Use: road and performance

Weight: ?

Drop: ?

As you can see, it is still too early to know the precise information about the Nike VaporFly 3, we will have to wait for the official release on March 6th.

It goes without saying that the model will once again be one of the fastest on the market. The pair is designed to break speed records and should quickly equip top athletes over 10km, half marathon or marathon. We find the famous combination of the carbon plate and ZoomX foam. This combination has nothing left to prove and competing brands are struggling to compete in terms of efficiency.

Its price could be close to €300, however we can expect a little less based on the €250 of the Nike VaporFly 2. Official release in early March with the famous white and orange colorway.