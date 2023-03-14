You don’t win without scoring goals, but the Crystal Palace footballers are currently facing an even bigger problem. It is an exaggeration to say that against the currently twelfth team in the Premier League, the opponent’s goalkeepers can leave for a coffee during the match and nothing will happen. Coach Patrick Vieira’s men have not scored a single shot on goal in the last three games and are dangerously close to relegation in the packed table of the English top flight.

