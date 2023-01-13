One Piece Odyssey aims to be the best videogame adaptation of the Eiichirō Oda saga, also thanks to an unusual gameplay. But does he make it?

One Piece deserves a good video game adaptation more than most other anime series. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a great open world game, and Dragon Ball FighterZ is an excellent, visually stunning 2D fighting game. Naruto has the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, which sees CyberConnect2 flexing his great talent in animated cutscenes. So far, however, the best modern One Piece video game has been a spin-off of Dynasty Warriors – a little.

It doesn’t matter what you think of One Piece’s story – we all know it’s a masterpiece, right? – but the series deserves a solid adaptation, if only because it is the last survivor of the three great shonen franchises of the late 90s and early 2000s. We are talking about a series that has, among its adoring fans, the developers of incredible games such as Final Fantasy XIV and Yakuza: Like A Dragon. It has inspired so many projects. And yet, One Piece doesn’t have a game that even comes close to those gems.

One Piece Odyssey wants to change all that by doing one simple thing: take the action out of players’ hands. Games based on anime tend to have gorgeous graphics but disappoint once you start them. We’ve seen countless anime-focused arena beat ’em ups, and the trailers are always way more spectacular than the actual gameplay. Hitting attack, attack, attack, special, for each combo can only push the fun so far.

Turn-based combat —

So, when we take those flashy and beautiful attack animations, and put them into a unique turn-based battler, we’ve already taken some steps in the right direction – and it’s evident right away. Ok, they start after selecting an option from a menu and that’s it, but the fight animations are great. Luffy’s Gatling is a barrage of punches, while Zoro’s laser sword skills simply fire flashes across the screen for the same amount of time it would take to turn a page. Impressive, but let’s be clear: the option to speed up fights is a necessary inclusion. Watching the full attack animations for every fight ages faster than Benjamin Button.

The fights are strategic and deeper than they first appear, prompting thinking in every encounter. There’s a unique mechanic that adjusts range and zones, where you’ll have long-range or short-range attacks, and these attacks can hit multiple enemies at once or just one. Short-range attacks can hit enemies within their own zone, or move you to another zone, as long as there are no opponents nearby. Long-range attacks obviously allow you to stay in a separate area from that of the enemy you are aiming for. It might seem obvious that to overcome a monster you’ll need to throw all of your party members into its one, but it’s also true that this will put them at risk of taking short-range attacks – especially those that can hit multiple allies at once.

XP is not a problem —

In addition to this, enemies and allies are classified by power types, speeds and techniques, and there is a classic elemental triangle to connect them. Luckily, the game allows you to switch between active and inactive party members as you please without using a turn, which means that, with some strategy in mind, you can always make some tactical changes, switching zones and introducing allies who have clear advantages. This also ensures that you won’t go into battle immediately regretting the team you did it with.

It’s a surprisingly creative and solid turn-based combat system, and an extra layer is added to it with challenges appearing in the middle of the fight. These challenges are similar to the warnings of incoming enemy attacks seen in Xenoblade Chronicles: they will ask you to defeat an enemy with a certain party member, eliminate enemies in a certain area quickly or defeat a monster within a turn limit. Challenges will reward you with potentially huge experience boosts – in one case, we received a 3800 experience bonus from a battle that would normally only offer 200. Appearing from time to time, they greatly reduce the grind to keep up. with the required level.

The story of a filler —

Sadly, the rest of the game doesn’t take the same creative leap forward. One Piece Odyssey is set on a mysterious island, Waford, with ancient technology, and our crew see its litany of abilities conveniently removed so we can recover it one piece at a time over time. It’s the most generic setting possible for a One Piece side story, and things get even worse when he starts revisiting old areas.

Alabasta, Water Seven, Enies Lobby, Marineford, and Dressrosa are all part of the familiar areas you’ll be able to explore in Odyssey, with a few key changes. You will be exploring your memories, so the settings and events may change from canon. It’s a fun idea, only it’s done in a contrived way just to do some fan service. That beloved character? How about if he never died? It’s a fun idea for a bunch of manga conspiracy theorists from Facebook, but it’s not particularly exciting for an unreleased story.

Come una fetch quest —

But the biggest crime is the simplicity of everything you can do outside of fighting. You walk a straight path to talk to one person, walk backwards to talk to another, and then jump from one to another to complete a fetch quest. And we are not talking about secondary missions, but about mandatory main quests. Most everything you do is diluted in some way, but that just adds to the time you have to think about how bland it all is.

That said, if you want to play a JRPG based on an anime license, you probably already know what you’re getting into. Yes, pacing is wrong, and the moment-to-moment story is definitely not going to change your life in any way, shape or form. It is OK. It’s just ok. Everything works and it’s good to see in One Piece Odyssey. If you have the patience to listen to conversations and moments that feel like flashbacks from the worst anime filler episodes, you’ll find a few hidden gems here and there from time to time.

One Piece Odyssey, the verdict –

One Piece Odyssey is a solid, if sometimes tedious, JRPG. The setting and new characters are forgettable, but it’s great to see the iconic moves of the One Piece cast represented with genuinely great graphics and impactful sound effects. The unique combat system carries over from the rest of the experience and helps make this one of the best One Piece games in modern times, although the bar has never exactly been set high.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF