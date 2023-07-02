Using the Number of Goals to Predict the Trend of the Game: A Revolutionary Formula Revealed

July 2, 2023 – Netease Hongcai experts have discovered a groundbreaking formula that can accurately predict the outcome of football games by analyzing the number of goals scored. This formula, which has been developed based on extensive research and statistical analysis, aims to revolutionize the way people approach football betting and increase their chances of winning.

Soccer scores are notorious for being low compared to other sports, and it is rare to witness games with a high number of goals. This unpredictability has often made it challenging for bettors to accurately predict the trend of the game. However, Netease Hongcai’s formula provides a solution to this problem.

The formula starts with Step 1 – finding the average number of goals per game in the specific league or competition. This information is readily available online and varies significantly across different leagues. For instance, the average number of goals per game in the Philippine Soccer League is 5.75, while in the Spanish second division, it drops to a meager 1.71.

Moving on to Step 2, the formula calculates the probability of expected goals using a Poisson distribution. This predictive model, created by renowned scholar John Haig, determines the number of goals scored by a team based on the average number of goals per game.

To illustrate how this works, let’s consider a match between two teams with average expected goals of 1.2 and 0.8 for the home and away teams, respectively. By referring to the provided table, which outlines the probabilities for different scores, it is possible to determine the probability of under-2.5 goals. These calculations involve multiplying the probabilities of specific scores for both teams that would result in a low-scoring game.

Having determined the probabilities for all possible scores leading to under-2.5 goals, these probabilities are summed up. In the example, the probability of ending the game with under 2.5 goals is 67.56%.

In the final step, Step 3, bettors need to determine the probabilities that are worth betting on. To convert probabilities into decimal odds, a simple formula is used: Decimal probability = 0.95/probability. In the aforementioned example, a probability of 67.56% corresponds to decimal odds of 1.41.

However, it is important to note that this formula is not foolproof and cannot guarantee consistent winnings. It does provide a reliable betting strategy that can increase profitability in the long-term. By comparing the calculated theoretical index with the odds provided by betting institutions, bettors can identify games with higher betting value.

Netease Hongcai’s efforts in developing this formula align with their commitment to assisting lottery players in maximizing their profits and transforming lottery games into a form of financial management. The company’s collaboration with industry giants, including international football superstars and former players, combined with AI technology, allows for thorough analysis and selection of the most promising games.

While this formula offers a promising approach to football betting, it is essential for bettors to combine it with comprehensive analysis and consideration of other factors. By doing so, individuals can significantly improve their chances of winning and increase their potential earnings.

For those interested in exploring this revolutionary formula further, Netease Hongcai provides a platform for accessing expert analysis and insights from former international players such as Peng Weiguo and Li Jinyu. Additionally, users can download the Netease Hongcai app or visit the official website for a chance to receive a 188 yuan gift bag and embark on a journey of football-based financial management.