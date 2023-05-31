A single woman calls ‘First Dates’ to say she won’t attend and leaves her date standing up

‘First Dates’ usually leaves us with the most peculiar and strange moments, at least on certain occasions. Although the The objective of the program is for the participants to find love, is not always fulfilled.

The program is presented by Carlos Sobera. It premiered in 2016, and it has been so successful that it has been proclaimed as a Cuatro referral program. Viewers can enjoy it Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m..

‘First Dates’ junta a couples on a blind date. These participants will have a conversation during a dinner in which they will meet and see if they are really compatible or not. At the end of the meeting, They will decide if they have had similar tastes and want to continue knowing each other, or if, on the contrary, they prefer not to know anything about each other.

This Wednesday the program has been different, and it is that we have only met Jesús, a 23-year-old from Jaén who has come to ‘First Dates’ to fall in love. The young man explained that he wants to feel that love for someone and that he wants to have a partner because he loves “female company.”

The bachelor has arrived at the restaurant very sure of himself, and he is proud: “When I see myself in the mirror, I love what I see. It’s not egocentrism, it’s sincerity. I work my body a lot, I like it a lot and I’m very proud of it.”

When Laura Boado was going to welcome Ainhoa, the presenter received a call from the single woman saying that she would not attend: “He can’t come. He hasn’t even told us why. He just called me to cancel the reservation”, the Galician has commented to Jesus.

The boy has been disappointed: “C***, bad luck. It’s like, I shit in the sea. A little frustrated“. The man from Jaén explained that he was very excited, but if he could not have the appointment for some reason it will be: “I believe that everything happens for a reason. (…) Deep down I feel happy, what had to happen has happened.”

Even so, Jesus has explained that he is looking for a girl who complements him well, “That she has her hobbies, that she is nice, affectionate, cheerful…”. In addition, he added that he can offer “many good times. I am a very nice man, close, affectionate and with me you will not get bored”.

