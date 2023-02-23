The device crashed near an airport and all the passengers lost their lives

The five passengers of a twin-engine plane died this Wednesday at dash your vehicle in the vicinity of an airport in the US state of Arkansas, local authorities confirmed. The accident took place around noon (local time), on a piece of land located between the Clinton National Airport and the 3M manufacturing plant located in the town of Little Rock (Arkansas).

The authorities explained in a press conference collected by local media that the device crashed shortly after takeoff, on the way to the US state of Ohio. All of the crew were employees of a Little Rock-based scientific consulting firm, and they were on a business trip.

The authorities continue to investigate the scene of the accident, but the work is being hampered by the complicated weather conditions. According to a local meteorologist, at the time of the accident the area was registering winds of more than 70 kilometers per hour.