“I was born in Pardubice, I grew up playing hockey in the club, and I experienced the successes they had with them. Even though I’ve been away for some time now, it will of course be a special series for me and I’m really looking forward to it,” confided the strong striker Třinec.

In six seasons, he played only 79 games (2+3) for Pardubice in the extra league, he traveled a lot after loan spells in the first league. “Why it was like that is probably a long story. A lot of people say I needed to grow up, but I think I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. These were not easy times for the club or for me,” he recalled.

Photo: Vladimír Pryček, CTK From the left, Daniel Voženílek from Třinec and Ralfs Freibergs from Litvínov.Photo : Vladimir Prycek, CTK

“Six or seven coaches changed over the course of a few seasons, and it happened that I fought for a place in the A team, but the team did not do well, the coach changed and sent me down. I appreciate where I am now all the more, and I work every day to maintain myself,” reflected Voženílek, who knows captain Patrik Poulíček from the current team. “He is a little older, but we met in youth. He is an honest boy, who had to work a lot to get that position there. I think he deserves it and I’m happy for him too,” mentioned Voženielek.

In the coming days, he will have enough opportunities to prove to Pardubický that it was a mistake to let him go. “I don’t want to cling to whoever will stand against us. It was how it was and I’m happy how it is now. Not only my main motivation is to win the semi-final. I went to Třinec because it is a quality and successful team that has won the title three times in a row and has a lot of experience in the playoffs. I would like to be of help to keep it going,” explained the 27-year-old striker.

After one of the matches in Hradec Králové, Voženílek remarked with a smile that for the fans there, Pardubice is still a moron. How will it be in Pardubice? “My wife is from Hradec Králové, our son was born there. It’s so weird. It’s hard to say how they will react to me. Maybe someone will shout, but what can be done,” smiled Voženielek.