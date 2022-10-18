RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Just over 20 ‘is enough to handle the Valsusa practice for a Rivarolese who then rounds off the spoils at the end of a very convincing performance. A test of strength for three points practically never in question since the Vallesusa, despite coming from the same ranking, showed some good individuality and little else, rather slow behind and slightly forward.

Weight that has already asserted at 9 ‘Soncini on the occasion of the advantage: perfect cross from the left corner of Puddu for the powerful gore of the Canavese bomber that leaves Cotterchio stone. The great work on the outside prepared by Mr. Lami does not give breath to the visiting midfield, forced to fall back on the numerous balls stolen by the grenade (Sunday in white). Just after the quarter of an hour on a central cue, Soncini bypasses the goalkeeper who overwhelms him, but the extreme guest suffers the foul for the referee. The local protests are immediately a memory, silenced by the doubling signed by Celano, who emerges by putting his head between the post and the goalkeeper on a perfect corner kick beaten by Faletto. At half an hour you hit and hit in the grenade area with Caresio flying on Ollio’s sure shot; on the resulting corner ball that dances in the area with the referee who sees an alleged handball grenade punished with the penalty converted by Pereno. However, it is a flash in the pan because when the Rivarolese accelerates it hurts. At 42 ‘an incorrect defensive disengagement serves the ball on Soncini’s feet who by first intention from the edge calls Cotterchio to the difficult parade. It is the prelude to Querio’s trio, the quickest of all to turn the net in a scrum on the next shot from the flag.

In the second half, the Valsusino technician tries to shuffle the cards on the table with three entrances at 11 ‘: Scapino moves in front of the defense with Peccioli and Ciancitto to give support to Ollio. He is of little use. The Rivarolese stings on the counterattack and passes on the 35 ‘. Roe from the edge serves poker with a powerful left-handed shot just beyond the edge of the area. In full recovery, Caresio also earns the high grade in the report card, who saves the second penalty to Pereno, sensing and blocking the low shot. –

Giuseppe Contarino