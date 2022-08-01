TORTONA

A Derthona still packed from the first week of preparation and limited by the insufficient mutual knowledge between the new coach and a widely renewed squad loses by 0-3 in the first friendly match, a joint training with the Primavera of Sampdoria at Coppi (three halves of half an hour each ). In front of over a hundred fans, the bianconeri appeared to be orderly, but inevitable delay in condition. Only three elements of the last season were the starting players, namely Procopio, Romairone and Manasiev; two others were on the bench (Negri and Kanteh), and two remained at rest (Saccà and Todisco). The other twenty players called up by Mr. Fossati are all new, the tactical arrangement is also new, a 3-4-3: 2003 Edo in goal, 2004 D’Arrigo on the right and Procopio on the left, both full-fledged, two central experts , Zucchini and Tambussi, and an under, 2003 Agazzi; median with two 2002, Roma and Turchet, among the most convincing, physically well structured and skilled in the two phases, Manasiev and Romairone wings or half strikers and the Argentine Gomez as an offensive pivot rather than a goal end.

The offensive game gave signals with some conclusions, the most dangerous of which was operated by Romairone, A personal cue from the Sampdoria Ntenda, who then granted an encore in numerical superiority, was to break the balance, in the middle of the second half. always aiming at the man. In the third half the 0-3 goal, with a shot from outside by Kashari, when the game was no longer saying anything. There was space for the midfielder Kanteh, the full-back Negri, the central Soplantai, the winger Marinelli and Corelli, the midfielder Giannone, the awaited half-striker Coccolo, as well as various unders, some of which are still in practice. Next appointment on Saturday at 5.30 pm in Ponte San Pietro. –

Stefano Brocchetti