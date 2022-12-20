xQc, streamer for his very daring bets, had shaken the Twitch scene for a half-million bet on France. And she didn’t do very well …

Argentina’s victory at the World Cup was far from obvious, especially when, in the final, the Seleccion had to face France. Although the underdogs were all on the other side, in the end it was Leo Messi who lifted the cup and rekindled the debate over who is the best player of all time. There are those who paid a lot for the defeat of the transalpines, however, and it is a streamer who had bet a good $500,000 on Mbappé and his companions.

The Betting Streamer —

Lo streamer xQc he had announced shortly before the final he bet half a million dollars on France, because he was literally sure that the cockerels would win over the South Americans. He had shown himself quite confident on social media, explaining that it would have been a very easy victory, both for the transalpines and for him. “I say that France would have won from the first game,” he explained. “I will put the money where I have said so far. Easiest win of my life.” However, things turned out differently…

He took it well —

The good news for him is that xQc has taken it sportingly anyway. In un tweet following the final, the streamer showed a shot of himself petrified, with a message explaining that it was “a good match from all points of view. Fun to watch. -$650k, I guess…”. Still, it would have been such an easy defeat for the streamer to avoid: FIFA predicted that Argentina would win the World Cup and, since they had hit the target three times already, it would have been easy advice to follow. Maybe next time?