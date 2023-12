He tormented Sparta powerfully, and Slavia on Sunday. Nevertheless, Baník from Ostrava does not have a single point from these matches. He also played an excellent duel in Pilsen at the end of autumn. Same result. “This is not just about Baník. Every team that plays against the Czech elite wants to win. In any case, Baník showed in these matches that he has to be counted on,” says former national team stopper Jan Rajnoch in the football program Přímák on Sport.cz.

