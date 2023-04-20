a Super Lig defender is probed, Roma have another shot ready

Il Torino has targeted an old acquaintance of Italian football. It’s about Rayyan Baniya, a defender who currently plays for Fatih Karagumruk coached by Andrea Pirlo. In a team that will almost certainly lose Djidji and which has the future of several defenders, such as Schuurs, Vagnati wants to protect himself with a reliable player. This is why he has targeted the Italian-Turkish player who could be freed for a low price.

Florentine Izzo: 55%

The Fiorentina would put Armando Izzo in the viewfinder for next summer. At least one other central is needed in Italian, and Neapolitan is more than an idea. After a period in the shade at Turin, Izzo relaunched at Monza, where he is on loan. Second allwebmarket, the Viola management would have asked Turin for information, which in any case will sell him in the summer. With the contract expiring in 2024, the grenades don’t have big cash requirements, so his is a viable option.

Almada al Napoli: 35%

According to agent Andrea D’Amico the Napoli would be strongly interested in Tiago Almada. The Argentine, born in 2001, plays for Atlanta United, but could land in Europe in the summer. According to D’Amico, Giuntoli really likes this player who can act either as an attacking midfielder or as a winger. With a contract expiring in 2025, the market value is around 20 million euros. Almada would be perfect to replace Lozano, whose future seems to be far from Naples.

Cheddira alla Lazio: 30%

The Lazio is ready to challenge Napoli for Walid Cheddira. Read this way, there would be little chance for the Roman club to get to the Moroccan, given the relationship between Bari and the Neapolitan club. However, the future of the attacker has not yet been decided and in the end it will be his will that counts. We remind you that any promotion of the Apulians would lead to a change of ownership. The biancocelesti are looking for reinforcements for the more than probable qualification for the next Champions League. Cheddira also received the blessing from Sarri who identified him as a welcome profile as Deputy Property. The cost of the card is around 10 million. Cheddira is gaining positions among the Biancocelesti’s preferences and it is possible that there will soon be an attempt.

Reiss Nelson to Roma: 25%

The Roma would have targeted Reiss Nelson, born in 1999 at Arsenal. The player’s contract expires this summer and could be a nice shot on a free transfer. The player has been unable to find a place in Arteta’s Arsenal and is looking for a team that makes him feel important. Atalanta is also on the player, always attentive to these profiles. Second allwebmarket, Pinto would have already had the first contacts with the player’s agent, to understand his availability. Nelson would represent another blow after that of Aouar.

Baniyas in Torino: 25%

Il Torino for the defense he set his sights on Rayyan Baniya, defender born in 1999 of Fatih Karagumruk. Born in Bologna, the Italian-Turkish started his career in the Modena youth team before moving on to Hellas Verona. A series of injuries has conditioned his career, but this season, thanks to Pirlo, he has finally been able to show his qualities. His market value is around 5 million and Vagnati would be seriously thinking about it in view of next season.

