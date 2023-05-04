A thief steals Kyrgios’ Tesla: the tennis player manages to stop him remotely with an app

A thwarted theft thanks to the help of technology: Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios helped Australian police apprehend the person responsible for the theft of his car, a Tesla Model Xthanks to an application installed on his smartphone. According to reports from Australian TV Abcthe thief broke into the tennis player’s home, a Canberra, where the sportsman’s mother was. The woman, intimidated and threatened with a pistolwas forced to hand over the keys of the Teslaowned by the son.

At that point the thief fled in the car, while the mother immediately contacted Kyrgios to inform him of what had happened. That’s where the came into play technology: the thief was unaware of the existence of a security management app Teslawhich Kyrgios had downloaded on his mobile phone, and which also allows you to remotely insert a vehicle speed limit. The tennis player then first contacted the police and then it tracked and slowed down”at a distance” his Tesla, allowing law enforcement to reach the thief easily.

The man, a 32 ennewas arrested: charges are pending against him robbery aggravatedfailure to stop at police request, driving by a car without a license and resistance to public officials. The Canberra court denied him the freedom on bail.