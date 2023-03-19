Home Sports A third belt for Bakary Samake
Sports

A third belt for Bakary Samake

by admin
A third belt for Bakary Samake

For his eleventh professional fight, Bakary Samake, at only nineteen years old, won an eleventh victory (including six before the limit) by beating on points (97-92, 99-90, 98-90) the Argentinian Lucas Brian Ariel Batisda (25, 19 wins, 1 draw, now 3 losses) for an international belt (IBF-Youth) of super-welterweights (-69.853 kg), Saturday evening in Gagny (Seine-Saint-Denis).

“It is an immense pride to win the world title in my city, comments the young Frenchman who is preparing for Torcy, after months of training and sacrifice. This is one more step towards my ultimate goal. Thank you to my team and the City of Gagny for their unwavering support. »

This is already the third title for Samake. Professional since June 2021, he became Luxembourg champion five months later. He then had a Luxembourg license, because he was then too young to obtain one in France. And, in June 2022, he won an IBO-Mediterranean title.

See also  The Chinese men's basketball team lost to the Lebanese team and stopped in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup - the Chinese men's basketball team must try hard

You may also like

A young woman claims that her phone number...

Sparta B – Chrudim 0:0, Sparta B footballers...

Sunday’s transfer of gossip: Ten Hag, Meslier, Diaby,...

Shiffrin triumphs in the last giant slalom

Six Nations 2023: England’s Steve Borthwick lets go...

Minnesota, Edwards out indefinitely

The star Shiffrin attacks the record in the...

“I’m unwatchable, remove me from the field”- Corriere...

Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at...

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy