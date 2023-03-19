For his eleventh professional fight, Bakary Samake, at only nineteen years old, won an eleventh victory (including six before the limit) by beating on points (97-92, 99-90, 98-90) the Argentinian Lucas Brian Ariel Batisda (25, 19 wins, 1 draw, now 3 losses) for an international belt (IBF-Youth) of super-welterweights (-69.853 kg), Saturday evening in Gagny (Seine-Saint-Denis).
“It is an immense pride to win the world title in my city, comments the young Frenchman who is preparing for Torcy, after months of training and sacrifice. This is one more step towards my ultimate goal. Thank you to my team and the City of Gagny for their unwavering support. »
This is already the third title for Samake. Professional since June 2021, he became Luxembourg champion five months later. He then had a Luxembourg license, because he was then too young to obtain one in France. And, in June 2022, he won an IBO-Mediterranean title.