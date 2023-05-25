A third policeman was indicted, learned The worldas part of the judicial investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office, in the fall of 2022, against the Franco-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane and the former anti-terrorist policeman who became an employee of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Malik Nait -Liman.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers In the investigation of the “barbouzeries” around the PSG, new indictment of a police officer

As confirmed by a judicial source, this policeman, assigned at the time of the alleged facts to the post of brigadier-chief of the Zonal Territorial Intelligence Service (SZRT) in Bordeaux, was placed in police custody on March 6, then placed under examination two days later, for “diversion of the purpose of processing personal data”, “breach of professional secrecy”, “breach of national defense secrecy” in this case of espionage with drawers around the PSG and its Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

In the summary report of the investigation drawn up by the police officers of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) and the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), the police officer under investigation is suspected of having provided, in 2019, to Malik Nait-Liman, the address, name, date of birth of Nelson, this supporter who was slapped by the Brazilian star of PSG Neymar, in April 2019, after the defeat of the Parisian club against the Stade Rennes, in the final of the Coupe de France, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Espionage case at PSG: a judicial investigation about to be opened on the supposed “sequestration” of Tayeb Benabderrahmane

” In return “this brigadier-chief would have obtained “tickets for matches at PSG”, write the investigators. In addition, the police officer would have consulted police files to check whether Nelson had a criminal record.

“We must let the wolves go on him”

According to the investigators, it was Jean-Martial Ribes, then director of communications for PSG and President Al-Khelaïfi, who asked Mr. Nait-Liman to identify Nelson’s number in order to “Build a Quick Folder” on the latter. “We must let the wolves go on him”then replied Mr. Nait-Liman.

“It was a standard process to quickly gather information about the identity of this supporter, his possible criminal history in relation to stadium bans and his motivations in order to determine whether the club should take him to court. »advance today the entourage of Mr. Ribes.

Read also the portrait: Article reserved for our subscribers Malik Nait-Liman, from the shadow of the secret services to the intrigues of PSG

A la suite why “identity screening” carried out by the police officer indicted, the name and year of birth of Nelson were mentioned on Twitter through the anonymous account “Paname squad”. In response to the revelations of Mediapart on the “digital army” created at the request of the PSG to discredit personalities, Nelson filed a complaint against X, in October 2022, for “violation of professional secrecy”, “concealment” and “psychological violence”.

You have 50.79% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.