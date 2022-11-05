Resisting racism is an art. Especially if you are one donna Romforced by this very fact to have to continually deal with stereotypes as heavy to bear as they are rooted in society. rose moon he knows very well. Abruzzese by birth, he lives between Berlin and Milan, and with his art made up of performances, lectures and paintings, he carries on his mission which is to testimony and provocation. An art aimed at stirring up consciences in the face of the abomination of discrimination and xenophobic violence, and to instill in the soul and mind of those who look / witness his works a different way of seeing and think about things. A new and surprising angle, which returns the sense of reality in an unprecedented form, often going into conflict with the most deeply rooted beliefs. THE prejudices, precisely. Those chains, those invisible but at the same time inexorable threads that sew on people their social identity, as always the result of a culture, a history, a power structure that determines relationships and builds them according to given clichés.

Luna recently played a artistic residence in Villa Romanain Florence, which ended with a performance conceived in the Florentine living room, entitled “The structure of anti-Gypsyism“. “It is a work that is made up of various pieces. One performance, one lectureand a painted collage in which I tried to express how prejudice against Roma is built, how it is concretely determined in everyday life, what consequences it entails, and how it can be deconstructed, starting fromfemale element of the Romnia (gives it Rom, ndr) who suffer double discrimination: inside and outside the communities ”says De Rosa.

How would you define yourself?

“I am a multimedia artist, a Romni activist. I work on issues concerning discrimination against various ethnic minorities, in particular that of Roma. The project I am working on now is precisely centered on the role of the identity of Roma women, so I am going to investigate multiple identities, multiple values ​​that they represent them “.

Given the public image they have, one might ask: but why are there also Roma artists?

“Well yes. There are Roma artists, journalists, academics, police commissioners. Roma are integrated in absolutely all social habits. What is wrong is the representation of the Roma, which constructs a distorted imaginary fueled by books, the media, mass communication. Just think of the issue of Roma camps which, contrary to popular belief, are an entirely Italian creation. In general, the Roma are those, generally ‘ugly, dirty and bad’, who live in the fields. But in reality only 20% of Italian Roma live there – not by choice but because they were put there. The rest live in homes, like everyone else. For example, I have always lived at home, my parents too, my grandparents as well and so on. I saw the camps only in the racist articles, served up by the media, in the story, in the propaganda ”.

When did you realize you were an artist?

“The moment I left Abruzzo. I left because the label of being ‘a Roma’ was starting to weigh on me. In Milan I started the Academy of Fine Arts and, comparing myself with the professors and other students, I understood how art can play a very important role in deconstructing stereotypes, to give shape to ideals, thoughts, to give voice to creation. and to the representation of alternative worlds, and above all to a vision that has to do with feeling ‘different’. From there I began to develop this passion, which I had nurtured since I was a child, giving life to performances that gave body to my background, representing these complex identities that I was imbued with but that not even I could fully understand “.

So art was also a means to rediscover its origins?

“Yup. Art revealed me to itself. (A tool to) investigate, understand and discover my origins ”.

How do you fight against stereotypes?

“We have to start from the beginning, from the roots of discrimination against Roma. Understand the structure of anti-Gypsyism, where it comes from. Learn about the history, slavery, sterilization of many Roma women and recognize that, beyond everything, the differences lead to something more and not less. The work I’m doing, for example, is part of a series called ‘what it means to be Romnia’. It began at the beginning of the year with a painting and then developed through interviews with Romnia girls of different backgrounds, from different countries, about their role within the communities and society, of the public contexts in which they were inserted. The way they are represented and the way they would like to be. I have collected all these stories, to then represent them in my turn with readings, performances, writings, giving shape to a narration on what are the political identities of the Romnia ”.

Can you describe the work you created for Villa Romana?

“It is a composite work, a multimedia performance made up of voices, panels, movement in space and a painting / collage, which will then go to the museum in Marseille. All with the concept of anti-Gypsyism at the center. Through the use of thread I went to sew this fabric where there are various writings, such as those of multiple, sexual identities, the use of hashtags, because in the social world there is no longer an individuality but we are all called to belong to something. The idea of ​​the thread stems from the reflection on the fact that we are always grappling with what they ‘sew on us’: a label, an identity, an invisible but inexorable writing that is given to us by others, by public opinion. The brand of socialization. I used the red and black thread because red is the color of violence against women and black is that of racism, discrimination. Through my movement in space, the threads got lost in different directions as I dressed my body, sewing it starting from the textures woven by the different people who were part of the performance ”.

What did he want to represent in this way?

“My work is based on the way in which the body connects with the public, social contexts, in which we are governed, defined, calling the people of the audience to interact and make it enter into my performances. In addition to this, there is an installation made up of pieces of fabric that recall the protest banners in an era in which people have returned to take to the streets. I used silk because it is a fragile but also very resistant material, it recalls eroticism but also something through which one can see, a veil that covers but does not hide. The writings, on the other hand, refer to the manifesto of Roma women that I composed and read for the occasion, inspired by Donna Haraway’s manifesto of cyberfeminism (1991), through the phrases that have been narrated by various Roma feminists ”.

How was your stay at Villa Romana? What results did you bring in the development of your creativity, of your artistic path?

“It was a very important experience. First of all, I learned to relate even more to other cultures. Then Villa Romana is really a magical place: a paradise a few hundred meters as the crow flies from the city besieged by mass tourism. An oasis of peace and reflection with a wonderful garden where I was able to spend whole days thinking about my next projects ”.

Would you define yourself as a committed artist?

“Yup. Because I think that in any case art is a platform for social change ”.