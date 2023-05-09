A title for the south of the world

For our author, SSC Napoli’s third championship title is a symbol of liberation, but also of reconciliation with one’s own roots.

Naples – a city is in ecstasy. Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

The first thing that comes to mind is the tangerine trees. I saw her from the window of the night train as it chugged into the city of Naples on one of those sunny autumn mornings. Blocks of houses rose into the sky close to the tracks. Freshly washed trousers and shirts hung from the balconies. And from behind the walls trees with orange colored fruit looked out.