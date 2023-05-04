Home » A title for the south of the world
Sports

A title for the south of the world

by admin
A title for the south of the world

The Neapolitans drew 1-1 at Udinese and are thus confirmed as Italian football champions. For our author, the Scudetto is a symbol of liberation, but also of reconciliation with one’s own roots. Scenes from a long-distance relationship.

A league title like a liberation: weeks before winning Serie A, Napoli were ready to celebrate the Scudetto.

Alessandro Garofalo / Imago

The first thing that comes to mind is the tangerine trees. I saw her from the window of the night train as it chugged into the city of Naples on one of those sunny autumn mornings. Blocks of houses rose into the sky close to the tracks. Freshly washed trousers and shirts hung from the balconies. And from behind the walls trees with orange colored fruit looked out.

See also  The youth group Wushu Sanda event ended, the Yulin team won 7 golds, and the Yanan team won 6 golds

You may also like

Reading relegated: Huddersfield win sends Royals down to...

Caravaggio Spalletti: Naples’ title win as a masterpiece

Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Southern Italian team wins Serie...

Luka Doncic will pay for the funeral of...

Marathon Training: I’m 51 and I want to...

Uruguayan idea for the midfield, Roma aim for...

Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final: Glasner...

«Bye mom, see you in two days»- Corriere...

Volleyball Bundesliga: Second final game: Friedrichshafen without a...

Monza shock, Izzo convicted of Camorra

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy