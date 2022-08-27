Home Sports A top Apos “There are the conditions to return to the premiere”
Sports

The sports director Gianni Baldini illustrates the ambitions of the stradellini “There are other teams equipped, we too are in the front row”

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

25 August 2022

STRADELLA

The favorite pressure does not scare the Apos Stradella. The yellow and black team, relegated to the second category after seven years in the first, began preparation with the conviction of being able to aspire to the top: “We have laid the foundations to aim high, then we know well that everyone’s work will be needed to bring back a reality like Stradella in leagues more suited to its size. The group is made up of young people from the area, who already knew each other, and precisely this cohesion could represent an added value. I would also like to underline the great technical and human depth of Mr. Didi Bernini, a glory of Stradellino football, who knows how to convey enthusiasm, determination and desire to do ”, declares the sporting director of Apos Gianni Baldini.

The new Apos coach is happy with the squad that has been assembled, between confirmations and new arrivals: «The team is good. It is correct to consider Apos among the favorites, but I also see other teams equipped. It will be essential to face all matches with the right mentality ».

Mister Bernini, as a stradellino, feels more responsibility: «I played here with Oltrepo and then with Apos, at the end of my career, and I have many good memories of this field. I am not lacking in enthusiasm and I am very happy to coach Apos ».

The technical staff is made up of Daniele Piccioli, assistant coach and Claudio Gardella, goalkeeper trainer. The first friendly outing of the Apos Stradella is scheduled for Sunday on the Pianellese field (Second Piacenza category); Wednesday 31 August, Memorial Selicorni allo Scirea, with Portalberese and Corteolonese; then on 4 September test with the Castelletto (Third category).

Debut in the Lombardy Cup on 8 September with Vallone, with the venue for the race still to be defined. The Rose. Goalkeepers: Celori (2000), Senator, Tonalini. Defenders: Biani (2002), Bruschi, Dalil (2000), Folcato, Gasconi, Levelli, Losio (2002), Pastorelli (2000), Savi. Midfielders: Furbinelli (2002), Guarnaschelli (2002), Meraldi, Vanzini, Vercesi, Zambianchi. Forwards: Averaimo, Leonello, Limone, Sozzi, Tacconi (2002), Zaga. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

