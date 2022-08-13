Original title: The Beijing 16th National Games Athletics Competition (Youth Athletics Group) with a total of 98 gold ended

On August 12, the track and field competition of the 16th Beijing Games (youth competition group) came to an end at the Pinggu District Sports Center. The competition was hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the Beijing Sports Federation, and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, Beijing Pinggu District Sports Bureau, and Beijing Athletics Association , Co-organized by Beijing Pinggu District Sports Center.

After the selection of the qualifying rounds, people from Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Shijingshan District, Mentougou District, Fangshan District, Tongzhou District, Shunyi District, Changping District, Daxing District, Huairou District, Pinggu District, Miyun District 750 athletes from 16 districts in the district and Yanqing district competed fiercely in three competition days, and finally produced 98 gold medals.

There are six competition categories in the competition: men’s A, B and C and women’s A, B and C. Competition items include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, high jump, Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin, tetraathlon, pentathlon and heptathlon, including 17 events for men’s and women’s A and B respectively, and 15 events for men’s C and women’s C .

“This competition is the highest-level city-level competition undertaken by Pinggu District in the past ten years. A competition preparation team has been set up. Before the competition, the venue is upgraded and maintained, and facilities and equipment are purchased and updated. A full range of refined services and services are provided during the competition. The prevention and control of the event, we strive to ensure the smooth holding of the event with first-class equipment and all-round service guarantee.” An Chengbao, deputy head of the Pinggu District delegation, member of the party group and deputy director of the Pinggu District Sports Bureau, introduced: “For the competition The team provides centralized accommodation, arena lounges, bathing, drinking water and other services during the event, and also provides dedicated liaisons for each delegation to be responsible for the reception of each delegation and to understand the relevant information of the event, so as to help the event be held successfully. Under the condition that the hardware and software of Pinggu Stadium are continuously updated and upgraded, it will be able to host more events in the future and contribute to the development of sports in our city.”

Wen Fusheng, Director of the Competition Arbitration Committee, said: “The overall level of this Municipal Games is good. 15 people in 12 events have reached the first-level athlete standard, and 244 people in 76 events have reached the second-level athlete standard. Among the participating delegations, Shunyi, Haidian and Chaoyang With outstanding performance, the Mentougou delegation has suddenly emerged, and it has also revealed many remarkable ‘good seedlings’.”

The number of referees in this competition reached 128, including 48 national referees and 6 international referees. Chen Bin, general manager of track and field events, said: “In order to serve the young athletes in Beijing, the referee team has unprecedentedly strengthened the management of referees, and made new measures on the track and field arena. The display with the referees, especially the display of the on-site law enforcement referees, on the one hand, is to strengthen the mutual restraint between the referees, and on the other hand, it is also to improve the sense of responsibility and honor of the referee team.”

On the field, the athletes showed their level and style, perfectly showing the fighting spirit, youthful demeanor and competitive level of the track and field youth in our city. Outside the arena, efficient and accurate organization and epidemic prevention work also demonstrated the city’s excellent level of competition. The successful holding of this competition has played a role in promoting the city’s discovery and training of reserve talents, further strengthening the construction of talent echelon, and popularizing track and field events.

