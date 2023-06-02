A training base in Zhuji often “ping” until midnight_Zhejiang Online

A training base in Zhuji often “ping” until midnight

Source: Tribune





Reporter Chen Suqin

“The game is still full of excitement, and I often have to ‘compete’ at 12 o’clock in the evening!” said Zeng Zheng, general manager of Zhuji Lanfeng Table Tennis Training Base. Just a few days ago, the Provincial Youth Table Tennis Training Base also settled here. .

This table tennis training base located in Xintiandi, Greentown, Jiyang Street, Zhuji City officially opened on March 4 this year. Although it has just been completed, it has successfully held the college entrance examination simulation test competition of many schools inside and outside the province, Zhuji City “Lanfeng Cup” Lantern Festival Table Tennis Elite Competition and other events.

It is understood that every Wednesday and Friday are fixed free open days of the base, equipped with high-level coaches and athletes for on-site interactive teaching. “Citizens came here one after another after 1:00 p.m. Friday night is the busiest, and sometimes everyone plays with high spirits. After dinner, they all come to play a few rounds, and those who haven’t their turn are cheering nearby. The atmosphere is very good.” Zeng is saying. In addition, the center is also equipped with a comprehensive training base for physical fitness, sports rehabilitation, and live sports. “On weekends, people from surrounding cities such as Shaoxing, Wenzhou, Jinhua who like table tennis will also come. During national competitions, it is necessary to ensure the space of the venue. There are 32 tables at the same time, which can accommodate more than 1,500 people. If it is normal training, even 50 tables can be used. The tables are opened at the same time.”

In addition to national fitness, the base is also committed to the cultivation of young people. At present, high-level special students from Hebei, Fujian, Jilin and other places have come to this camp for training, and at the same time, gold medal coaches have entered the school for free guidance. Beginning in March, provincial or national youth student and adult competitions are organized every month, with nearly 8,000 participants and more than 10,000 participants each year. Previously, there was a shortage of professional table tennis venues and coaches in Zhuji City. The completion of Lanfeng table tennis training base made up for this vacancy. According to Zhou Xinxin, a native of Zhuji, the investor, fitness for all means that different groups of people have access to fitness knowledge and access to professional guidance. Zhou Xinxin said that next, the base will use both online and offline efforts to create a new cultural and sports IP with brand influence and popularity, so as to realize a leap in the energy level of the comprehensive sports industry and entrepreneurial park, and then drive Zhuji Sports economic development.