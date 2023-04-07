The leading trio are two shots ahead of Cameron Young, Jason Day after the opening day. Seven golfers, including last year’s champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, are tied for sixth place with a balance of 68 shots.

The 47-year-old Woods, who just returned to golf at the Masters last year after a serious car accident in which he almost lost his leg, was struggling with pain in his right leg on the course. “I felt like I hit the ball well. But I just didn’t do enough to get it close (to the hole). Today was the right time to play a round under par and I couldn’t do it,” said the five-time Masters winner, referring to the ideal conditions , which was once again watched by thousands of fans on the pitch.

During the first round, American Kevin Na, the 18th of the criticized LIV Golf players whose start in Augusta caused some pre-tournament tension, withdrew from the competition due to health reasons. Due to illness, one of the favorites, Will Zalatoris, who finished second at the US Open and PGA Championship last year, withdrew.