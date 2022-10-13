Home Sports A turning point in amateur football, a manager sacked by 30 November can change teams
A turning point in amateur football, a manager sacked by 30 November can change teams



Great news in the world of amateur football as regards coaches. The National Amateur League has made official, in fact, the possibility for a technician exonerated by November 30 to marry into another club, provided that he is not part of the same group as the previous association.

In this way, those who will be exonerated within the next month and a half are no longer obliged to wait for the 2023-2024 vintage to start training again, but will be able to do so during the current season. Undoubtedly a revolutionary decision and long desired by the coaching association.

