“A very important signal”: Top scorer Glatzel stays with HSV

06/12/2023

Robert Glatzel has extended his contract with HSV until 2027. The club announced on Monday. According to media reports, the 29-year-old center forward could have left Hamburg at a bargain price.

Instead, he was now persuaded by HSV to stay. “Although we unfortunately missed our big goal in the last two years, I had by far the happiest time of my career so far,” said Glatzel. “I’ve never felt so comfortable at a club.”

His contract ran until 2025 anyway. However, this is said to have contained an exit clause that would have allowed him to change until this Thursday and for a transfer fee of only 1.5 million euros. Glatzel is said to be intensively involved with this possibility and there are said to have been interested parties.

But now HSV has “bought” the clause from its leading player. The contract extension is likely to have been accompanied by a significant increase in salary. So far he is said to have earned around 1.3 million per season.

Glatzel – the HSV life insurance

Hard to imagine how HSV would have tackled the sixth attempt to return to the Bundesliga without his life insurance from the past few years. Glatzel came to the Elbe from Cardiff City two years ago for a reported one million euros. Since then he has been the only player in coach Tim Walter’s squad to play in every league game. And no player scored more goals in the league during this time – a whopping 41.

“The contract extension shows that he is convinced of our path.”

— HSV board member Jonas Boldt

No wonder that according to “Bild” he should have had two offers from the Bundesliga. And it’s understandable that a 29-year-old, who only has 13 Bundesliga appearances (and two goals) in his CV, is busy with it. Some time ago, Glatzel was associated with Werder Bremen. According to “Hamburger Morgenpost”, the HSV rival is said to have been the striker’s dream club.

But perhaps it was also the unclear situation on the Weser that led to the extension of the contract in Hamburg. Because with Bremen it is still not clear how things will continue with Niclas Füllkrug and Marvin Ducksch, who are set but apparently willing to change. The “Deichstube” described this rumor as “wild speculation”.

Boldt believes in many Glatzel goals in the future

What is certain is that Glatzel has now opted for HSV again, just like last year. After missing promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time with HSV, the striker is said to have received an offer from second division champions Schalke 04 that was ready to be signed.

“Bobby is a very important player for our team, not only because of the many goals he has scored for HSV in the past two years and will continue to score in the future,” said HSV board member Jonas Boldt, pleased about the contract extension: “It is therefore a very important signal that he has decided to stay in Hamburg and at HSV and also to extend his contract again. This shows that he too is convinced of the path we are now taking together continue.”

This topic in the program:

06/13/2023