The tour de force week ends badly for Elachem Vigevano who loses disastrously (69-62) on the field of the certainly not irresistible Gallarate at the end of the worst performance at least up to this point of the season. Three matches in six days, two defeats with a rather daring victory in the middle are the negative balance of a ‘filotto’ in which the knockout in Livorno could perhaps have taken place (but not for how it matured), but certainly the defeat could not have been there (and relative performance) yesterday in Gallarate. Federico Passerini, with 27 points, 6/15 from the field and 6 rebounds, in the end seemed like the remake of Isiah Thomas, star of the 80s and 90s of the Detroit Pistons (for the use of the younger ones) facilitated by an incapable ducal defense to ever find real countermeasures. It was the classic match that Vigevano hates, with hands on each other and referees who whistle little, but on both fronts and, therefore, the yellow and blue demerit is double because they could have adapted better in their own half.

Too many lost balls

So coach Piazza’s team lost a truckload of balls right from the start, playing cumbersome and almost asphyxiated in attack. Gallarate didn’t do better and, for those who don’t believe, the partial 5-4 after 7′ and 9-8 at the first break are enough. The match becomes a little less crowded in the second half, Mercante scores the equalizer on 15-15, Passerini continues in the foray (19-15), then two triples arrive in a row from Peroni with the illusion that the traffic jam has cleared up and finally we can now travel, but Passerini, you again, does not agree and prints a new tie on 26. Broglia, the most lucid of the Gialloblù, scores a triple on 28-29, Passerini becomes human for a moment and makes a mistake a libero (29-29), Mercante in the line makes a clear run for 29-31 at the long stop. Benites triggers Strautmanis a couple of times when he restarts (29-36), Filippi commits the fourth foul, the home bench gets a coach (35-42), but not even this time is the good one. Hidalgo moves away from the basket and hits from three (43-46), Broglia makes it 43-52 on the last possession of the quarter and then signs the maximum advantage on the restart (43-55). Vigevano of the first nine symphonies, at this point, would have put it in the safe. Instead, a deadly and inexplicable 26-7 arrives in the last 7 minutes, the equalizer strikes in the final (57-57) again signed by Passerini who immediately puts the 60-57 from his home. Vigevano melts away without much honor when a backlash would be needed, Gallarate celebrates and a monument to Passerini. And now the ducals risk overtaking at the top of Pielle Livorno. —