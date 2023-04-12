Experienced striker Lukáš Pech has the last unfulfilled hockey dream. He won the championship title, he also played in the national team, but he has not yet tasted engagement abroad. At the age of thirty-nine, he is an integral part of the extra-league Motor České Budějovice, but he still dares to go abroad in the future. “It would still be possible to try a mountain league,” replies the hockey player on the Příklep program to the moderator Honza Homolka’s reminder that it probably won’t work out with a foreigner.

