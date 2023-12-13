A win against Bodø/Glimt could earn Club Brugge just under 2 million euros

Bart Verhaeghe can write down a nice amount if his club wins. — © BELGA

It’s not a Champions League, but it’s not change either. A win (and the associated group win) against Bodø/Glimt will immediately earn Club Brugge 1.75 million euros on Thursday. Although that is why they will not jump on the table with blue-black.

It works like this: a victory in the Conference League earns 500,000 euros, while the group winners also receive a bonus of 650,000 euros. A first place also immediately entitles you to a place in the 1/16th finals, where all participants will receive 600,000 euros.

More than 8 million euros in total

A win against Bodø/Glimt immediately earns Club Brugge an extra 1.75 million euros, with a draw (and the group win) that is 1.416 million euros. Because Club is already assured of second place, it can already add a bonus of (at least) 625,000 euros. That amount remains unchanged if it loses the last group match. Coupled with the fact that blue-black immediately skips a round in the Conference League if a point is reached, there is certainly something at stake on Thursday.

Thiago showed himself during the previous matchday against Besiktas.

If Club becomes group winner, it will be assured of at least 8,261,500 million euros after the group stage of the Conference League. This does not include television fees and the turnover from home games, although these amounts are negligible compared to last season’s Champions League campaign. For comparison: wintering at the champions’ ball yielded Club a record revenue of almost 50 million euros.