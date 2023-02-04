«I think sport like a song can be liked or not liked but I don’t think it’s useless. Il karate is one of the oldest martial arts that exists and teaches the respect and the discipline for ourselves and for the others we all start from the same level from an early age, to then arrive at great champions who win European, world, up to the Olympics. Obviously I invite Fedez to train together one day because I’d like you to discover how much beauty, how much technique and how much respect is hidden behind this wonderful sport “: Luigi Busà thus responds to Fedez that – during an episode of ‘Wild Moss‘ with Marvin Vettori – mocked karate, declaring: «What useless martial art is karate? I am a blue belt in karate. I’ve wasted years of my life learning completely useless things. Like that the punch is given like this… but who punches like this, that equals like this. They are goliardic moves ». And indeed, the response of the Italian karateka, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, was not long in coming, who defended the sporting disciplinebut not only: « I take this video not to make controversy but to defend karate and not only, to defend whatever sport it is»