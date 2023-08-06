A year before the Olympics: raids, scandals and champagne

Status: 07/26/2023 09:33 a.m

With a year to go before the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris, excitement is mounting in France. There are doubts about the traffic concept, the offices of the organizing committee have been searched by the police and fake tickets have also been put on sale online.

The hosting of the Olympic Games is a complex matter. The French population is also noticing this at the moment. She is not only struggling with the effects of the riots after the murder of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk and the parallel discussion about racist attitudes within the police force.

Olympic enthusiasm in France decreases

The pension reform of the government of President Emmanuel Macron is also exciting. And in recent weeks, breakdowns, raids and scandals surrounding the organizing committee of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have kept many in suspense.

According to a survey by the Odoxa institute, approval for the games has fallen from 76 percent to 58 percent since September 2021, i.e. after the end of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. This leads to the conclusion that the majority of French people are still looking forward to the games in their own country. But it’s only a slim majority.

Police raid on suspicion of corruption

The polling low was also prompted by a major crackdown by the Paris police’s anti-corruption unit on both the hosting committee’s headquarters and on companies directly tasked with building sports facilities and marketing the Games.

The investigation goes back to 2017. There is a suspicion of taking personal advantage in connection with public funds and of conflicts of interest on the part of individuals involved. In fact, the ties between the organizing committee and the companies commissioned are very close.

Etienne Thobois, a former badminton player and Director General of the Olympic Bid Committee, is also the founder of the consulting agency Keneo. In May 2017, four months before Paris was announced as the host city, she received two million euros in the context of the application.

The headquarters of the organizing committee in Paris

At that time, however, Keneo had already been bought by the Japanese company Dentsu. This, in turn, is the focus of the corruption investigations surrounding the Tokyo games. A former Keneo co-owner now also works on the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

Illegal workers on Olympic construction sites

Raids were also carried out at Solideo. Among other things, the company has been commissioned to build the athletes’ village and the media cluster. It also became known in June that illegal workers were employed on Solideo’s Olympic construction sites.

Solideo boss Nicolas Ferrand promptly went on the offensive. “These are serious incidents. At least a dozen workers are affected. We have temporarily suspended work on this site. Respecting labor rights is more important,” he said. And he emphasized: “It’s a sign that the controls are working.”

The Aquatic Center in Paris for the swimming competitions

Paris 2024 commissions survey

The organizing committee also pushed ahead. As soon as the survey was published with the decreased popularity of the population, Paris2024 published a survey it had commissioned. According to this, 72 percent of the French remain positive about the games, 65 percent believe that France as a tourist destination will benefit from the event and 58 percent believe that the major sporting event will inspire pride in France.

The survey was conducted by Harris International. Pride is a somewhat strange category at such a large event. A series of breakdowns had recently caused more frustration than pride.

Frustration with ticket prices and wrong tickets

On the one hand, there are the high entrance fees for individual sporting events. Track and field athlete Jimmy Gressier complained: “Tickets for athletics were awarded at astronomical prices of 290 to 995 euros. How can you call such prices for a sport that is the basis? It should be accessible to everyone.”

Gressier, who recently held the national record for the 5,000 meters, also complained that even athletes had to pay such prices. Because there are only two free tickets per athlete. “If I want to invite ten people from my family, that would be 6,000 to 7,000 euros. It’s completely out of budget, not just for me,” he said.

The official mascots for the 2024 games will be produced in Brittany.

The outcry grew even more when it was revealed in May that tickets to the wrong competitions had gone on sale. For example, if you wanted to see the 5,000 meter race, you would have had to settle for javelin throwing or the 200 meter race. According to the organizers, at least this glitch has been fixed.

Traffic problems in Paris and Lille?

Another concern is the traffic concept. The application documents advertised travel times from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to the media center and 30 minutes to the Olympic Village. The new metro lines 16 and 17, which are supposed to do this, will only open in sections in 2026, 2028 and 2030 due to delays in the construction process. Only line 14, which can provide some relief, is scheduled to be completed in June 2024.

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Regional Council of the Île-de-France region, told the broadcaster “TF1” that the opening ceremony of the games would be a “Friday evening of great confusion” due to the expected 600,000 spectators of the open-air spectacle on the Seine. Laurent Probst, director general of the transport company in the greater Paris region, warned: “We can only manage up to 500,000 people.” Perhaps the enthusiasm for the Olympics will also decrease, and this will avoid chaos.

The fact that the city of Lille, in which the handball and basketball competitions are to be held, among other things, does not want to provide an extra lane on the motorway for Olympic traffic, seems like a minor problem. This was also promised in the course of the application. In the greater Paris area at least there should be this extra lane, reported the news magazine “20minutes.fr”.

Union activists occupy Olympia headquarters

And the big social problems are now also reaching the Olympic planners. In early June, union activists opposed to President Macron’s pension reform briefly occupied the organizing committee’s headquarters. Their slogan: “No pension, no games.”

Another sensation was the resignation of the President of the host nation’s National Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques. She complained about a “permanent destabilization campaign” on the part of her predecessor. According to French media, both sides filed lawsuits against each other. He was succeeded by the President of the World Cycling Union UCI, David Lappartient. He has also been a member of the IOC since last year. The short official route to IOC President Thomas Bach is thus guaranteed,

Former President of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques

Bach was in any case quite unimpressed by the difficulties in Paris. At a media meeting on July 18, he declared the Paris Games “the beginning of a new era, the first games to be hosted under the new program and will be a point of reference for all the games that follow”.

Image campaign with TV show and luxury brands

Starting this week, the television program “Aux Jeux, Citoyens!” (“To the games, citizens!”). There, the progress of the construction work is reported, volunteers are introduced and a look behind the scenes is thrown, which should whet the appetite for the event. On a positive note, after a string of setbacks, organizer Tony Estanguet was finally able to sign a partnership agreement with LVMH this week. Thanks to this premium contract with the umbrella company of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moët-Hennessy and Chaumet, not only a gap in coverage can be closed.

According to LVMH boss Antoine Arnault, the Chaumet jewelers will also design the medals. And there will be no shortage of Moët & Chandon champagne either. Then who cares about corruption investigations, traffic congestion for ordinary Olympic-goers, protests about pensions, or workers on construction sites who have been hired outside of the collective agreement? Marie-Antoinette, last – and guillotined – Queen of France would have said ‘cakes and games’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

