Rimini, 11 January 2023 – Matteo Berrettini’s most beautiful ace is for children in pediatric oncohematology. Matteo is a champion, one of those who know how to tread the Wimbledon grass with elegance. But Berrettini doesn’t put his heart only on the field. And when he looks away from the network there are children, including those in the pediatric oncohematology department of the Nurse in Rimini who will receive a supply of ice cream for the whole of 2023. epa10393635 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the 2023 United Cup Semi-Final tennis match between Greece and Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 07 January 2023. EPA/DEAN LEWINS NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT The donation came through the association bresciana ‘Athletes by your side’. It really is the most beautiful ace, as Mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad writes on his social profile. “A gift for girls and boys who suffer from mucositis due to the therapies they undergo and who therefore can only eat certain foods. A nice gesture of generosity for the young patients: thank you Matteo!”. The children were guaranteed ice cream throughout the year. For those little ones who face care within the…