Since 24 February 2022, the day the Russian invasion began, it has repeatedly seemed that the conflict was on the verge of spreading to other countries or causing an atomic catastrophe: here’s what happened in the last twelve months

When the Russian army launched its invasion of Ukraine at dawn on February 24, 2022, few expected the war to last (at least) a year. The disproportion of forces, both on and off the field, appeared such as to predict the capitulation of Kiev within a few weeks, if not days. “Putin launched his invasion almost a year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could get the better of us. But he was very wrong,” said the President of the States United States Joe Biden visits Kiev.In fact, the conflict has been dragging on for 12 months: in this period there was no lack of fear that the war could widen to involve other countries, to the point of becoming global; or that the conflict would somehow damage the nuclear power plants scattered across Ukraine – including the remains of Chernobyl – causing a worldwide disaster; or even that the most feared bogey, the use of atomic weapons, becomes real. (WAR IN UKRAINE: THE SPECIAL)

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedian turned president Although Russia has not inherited the position of economic and political giant it occupied during the Cold War from the USSR, it still remains among the countries most armed with nuclear devices: Moscow’s arsenal has about 6,000 atomic bombs, of which 1,588 have already been deployed and operational. And their use, in different phases of the conflict, did not seem so improbable. On the day of the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said: “Anyone who tries to create obstacles for us and interfere” in Ukraine “know that Russia will respond with consequences never seen before. We are prepared for everything. I hope to be heard.” Just three days later, on February 27, Putin himself put the country’s nuclear deterrence system on alert. A move that was not followed by a reaction from the only other state in the world to have a comparable atomic arsenal, the United States. Nuclear tension, however, has remained high ever since: on several occasions high-ranking Russian officials, and Putin himself, have feared the risk that the conflict could escalate with the use of atomic bombs.

Ukraine, Biden visits Kiev for the meeting with Zelensky. PHOTO Among the moments of greatest tension it is important to remember the referendums in September – defined as a “farce” by the Western world – for the annexation to Russia of some areas of occupied Ukraine: Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. In fact, Russian nuclear doctrine provides that the use of such weapons is acceptable in the event of a threat to the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State”. A scenario that has not yet materialised, however, also following the partial liberation of the Kherson region. However, the tension has not diminished: only a month ago Dmitry Medvedev, former president and former prime minister of Russia, warned that “the defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war can lead to the outbreak of a nuclear war”. Faced with the possibility that Moscow really decides to use atomic weapons, the United States has so far retreated behind the so-called “strategic ambiguity” already applied to China with regard to Taiwan: they have promised an answer, without however specifying which one. “The use of nuclear weapons will have catastrophic consequences for Russia, the United States and our allies will respond decisively,” US President Joe Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan said in September. And the feared nuclear conflict has not happened so far. See also Men's Serie A: Napoli's fifth victory is worth the top

Zelensky: “Grateful to Meloni, I will give Berlusconi some vodka” However, it is not only atomic bombs that fuel the nuclear bogeyman: Ukraine, in fact, is home to four power plants that produce energy thanks to the atom, with a total of fifteen active reactors in the country. Among these there is also the largest of the entire Old Continent, in Zaporizhzhia, and the dangers of a disaster are concentrated right around it. Already in March, Russian and Ukrainian troops clashed in the area of ​​the plant, and over the months the area has been involved in clashes on several occasions. Again in September, the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, denounced how the situation was “unsustainable” and the bombings underway at the plant represented “a constant threat to nuclear safety”. Furthermore, in December, the director of the agency Rafael Mariano Grossi had told Sky TG24 that “the danger is imminent because almost every day there are attacks or interruptions in the electricity supply”. An “unprecedented” situation, “completely unacceptable for an industrial plant of this size and with the nuclear material it contains”. Grossi himself had denounced a few weeks earlier that the bombings around the plant had taken place “a few meters from the reactors”.

War in Ukraine, +300% Russian hacker attacks on NATO countries in one year Furthermore, in Ukraine there is what is perhaps the most famous nuclear power plant on the planet: Chernobyl. And this area too ended up at the center of the clashes in the first phase of the conflict, with the remains of the plant occupied by soldiers from Moscow at the start of the invasion. Fear for the fate of Chernobyl, where in 1986 the worst nuclear disaster in history was recorded in the use of nuclear power for civilian purposes, was high: at a certain point, contact with the wreckage monitoring systems had been lost. The plant – located in northern Ukraine on the border with Belarus – then returned under the control of Kiev a few weeks later, and disturbing stories of what happened in those days emerged: according to various American broadcasters, from Cnn al New York TimesRussian soldiers were not only engaged in digging trenches in a highly contaminated area such as the forest around the nuclear power plant, but they also committed very dangerous actions, such as touching radioactive material with their bare hands. See also Snow, skip the Varzi - Pavia derby

NATO, Finland towards accession even without the entry of Sweden One year after the start of the war in Ukraine, the nuclear disaster seems to have so far been averted. The fear that the conflict could escalate to the point of involving other countries, however, is still here. The secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has repeatedly reiterated that “NATO is not a party to the conflict”. The Atlantic Pact is in any case committed to supporting Ukraine, which is not a member country of the Alliance and therefore cannot request the direct intervention of the contracting parties. A situation that has repeatedly raised fears of a possible expansion of the conflict: “The NATO countries are playing innocent, trying to demonstrate that they are not part of the conflict. The involvement (of the NATO countries) is maximum, they have carried out provocative activities for many years. Now they directly control the leadership of the regime in Kiev”, is the position expressed a few days ago by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. The secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, however, reiterated how it is necessary “to give the Ukraine what it needs to win” the war: “Some are worried that our commitment could lead to an escalation”, but the “greatest risk is that Putin wins”, given that the tsar “is not planning peace , but new offensives” and “seeks contacts with other authoritarian regimes such as Iran and North Korea”.

See also Covid, Japanese study: "Omicron 2 more dangerous than Omicron. Less effective vaccines" - Sky Tg24 Missiles Poland, Stoltenberg: they are not Russian, but Moscow is to blame The tension between NATO and Russia, however, has been very high since the beginning of the war. And the most dangerous moment was recorded on November 15, when a missile hit the land of a farm in Przewodow, Poland, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The first hypotheses circulated spoke of a Russian bomb on NATO territory (Warsaw is part of the Alliance), a scenario that could have precipitated events and brought the entire Atlantic Pact into war. Tension is immediately very high, even if Moscow immediately denies that it is one of its missiles and the United States, while reiterating that “we will defend every inch of NATO territory”, specify that they have no proof that the attack was organized by Fly. The leaders of the G20, who were meeting in Bali at that very moment, kept their nerve and as the hours passed it emerged that the missile was actually Ukrainian and hit Poland due to an “unfortunate accident”, as stated by the Polish President Duda. “I want to say clearly” that “Kiev is not to blame for the incident”, said NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, speaking of the “result of the massive launch of Russian missiles on Ukraine. This is proof that the war of Putin creates dangerous situations, Putin must stop this war.” But in the past year, direct confrontation between NATO and Russia has never seemed closer.

