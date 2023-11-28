Aaaw the love! Alison González and Ceci Santiago star in a tender kiss – TUDN

Alison González and Ceci Santiago, two star players in the Liga MX Femenil, have caused quite a stir with their romantic moment before the Final match between Tigres and América. The two players shared a tender kiss, much to the delight of their fans and the media.

Despite their romantic connection, the two players will find themselves in a fierce rivalry on the field as they face off in the Final of the Liga MX Femenil. Both players will undoubtedly be focused on giving their best performance for their respective teams, Tigres and América.

