Aaron Hickey: Scotland full-back misses Georgia and Norway games

Aaron Hickey (right) has amassed 11 Scotland caps since last year

Aaron Hickey will miss Scotland’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers after being ruled out for the rest of the calendar year by his club Brentford.

The 11-times capped full-back, 21, has become a regular in Steve Clarke’s side but has suffered a hamstring injury.

“It’s an injury that he picked up on Thursday and it will be a long one,” said Brentford manager Thomas Frank of the former Hearts and Bologna player.

“Unfortunately, he will definitely be out for the rest of this year.”

The Scots, who have already qualified for the finals but could pip Spain to top spot, face Georgia away and Norway at home this month.

Share this: Facebook

X

