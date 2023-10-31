Aaron Judge Named Winner of Roberto Clemente Award for Community Contributions and Philanthropy

Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees and reigning American League Most Valuable Player, has been named as the recipient of baseball’s esteemed Roberto Clemente Award. Presented by Capital One, this award is regarded as one of the sport’s most prestigious individual honors.

Judge’s nomination for the award came in recognition of his significant contributions to supporting children in both California and New York through his foundation, the ALL Rise Foundation. The talented outfielder becomes the fourth Yankee to win the Roberto Clemente Award, following in the footsteps of Derek Jeter (2009), Ron Guidry (1984), and Don Baylor (1985).

The award ceremony, presented by Capital One, will take place during a press conference ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. This highly anticipated event will serve as a deserving acknowledgment of Judge’s outstanding achievements.

Established in 2018, the ALL RISE Aaron Judge Foundation endeavors to inspire children and young people to become responsible citizens by encouraging them to explore endless possibilities. The foundation has made a significant impact by supporting numerous young individuals in communities close to Judge’s heart, such as San Joaquin and Fresno Counties in California, as well as the Bronx in New York.

One of the key initiatives of the ALL RISE Foundation is the mini-grant program, which awards grants three times a year. In 2023 alone, this program has supported six organizations, including Bridge2College, NYC Autism Charter Schools (NYCACS), Tourette Association of America, Edward C. Merlo Institute of Environmental Technology (SUSD), Resiliency Center of Fresno, and Birch Family Services. Its support extends to over 27 community organizations, both public and private, as well as faith-based institutions.

ALL RISE has also facilitated opportunities for youth to attend leadership conferences, including the Modesto Central Valley Spring Student Leadership Conference hosted by the California Activities Directors Association and the California Student Leaders Association. Furthermore, the foundation collaborates with the #ICANHELP and “I Can Help Delete Negativity” initiatives, which aim to combat toxic behavior on social media by promoting positivity. In 2020, Judge represented Major League Baseball in The Real Heroes Project, a program honoring first responders during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its establishment, the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Baseball ProCamp has organized multiple baseball ProCamps in California and New York. In 2023, local youth had the opportunity to attend the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Baseball ProCamp at Fordham University in the Bronx.

The Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One, annually recognizes a Major League player who exemplifies outstanding character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field. Initially named the “Commissioner’s Award” when it was created in 1971, it was later renamed in honor of the legendary Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Clemente tragically died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Judge emerged as the winner from a pool of 30 nominees, one from each MLB club. The selection panel comprised esteemed individuals including Commissioner Manfred, Roberto Clemente’s sons (Enrique, Luis, and Roberto Jr.), former players, and media representatives from networks such as MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, TBS, and MLB.com. Fans also had the opportunity to vote for their favorite nominee through MLBTogether.com/Clemente21. Judge’s nomination was announced on Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One, which was celebrated on September 15 throughout Major League Baseball. This annual event honors the legacy of the late Roberto Clemente and acknowledges all the remarkable Roberto Clemente Award nominees.

Aaron Judge’s much-deserved recognition as the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award serves as a testament to his outstanding contributions to society and his embodiment of the values that the award represents.

