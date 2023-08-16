Aaron Judge’s Toe Injury Update: No Surgery Needed, Yankees Manager Confirms

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will not require toe surgery during the offseason, according to manager Aaron Boone. Speaking on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast on Tuesday, Boone delivered the encouraging news for Yankees fans.

Judge had missed 42 games in the current season due to a torn ligament in his right big toe. The injury was sustained when the right fielder collided with the wall at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 3. However, he was able to make a successful return from the disabled list on July 28.

Despite the setback, Judge has still managed to excel on the field. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player boasts impressive stats, hitting .284 with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs in just 65 games this season.

Notably, Judge set a record last season by smashing 62 home runs, illustrating his ability as an elite power hitter. The 31-year-old has been selected as an All-Star five times and has an overall career average of .284/.396/.586. Since his debut in 2016, he has accumulated an impressive total of 242 home runs and 542 RBIs over 794 games.

With Judge avoiding surgery, the Yankees can look forward to having their star slugger fully fit for the upcoming games. Fans will undoubtedly hope that his presence will bolster the team’s chances of success in the next season.

