Aaron Ramsey: Wales captain ‘would love’ to rejoin Cardiff City ‘one day’

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey says he is keen to rejoin Cardiff City “one day” amid uncertainty over his club future.

The midfielder, 32, has been linked with a return to Cardiff, the club where he started his career.

Speaking at an event in his hometown of Caerphilly, Ramsey said he “would love” to play for the Bluebirds again.

Ramsey came through the ranks at Cardiff, making 22 first-team appearances before joining Arsenal in 2008, and briefly returned on loan in 2011.

Asked if he would like to play for Cardiff again, Ramsey said: “That’s where I grew up so having that opportunity, and them giving me that opportunity and giving me that platform to go on to what I have achieved so far in my career, I will forever be grateful for [that].

“So for sure one day I would love to go back there, but who knows when that time might be. We’ll see.

“There are a few things that need sorting out now over the next few weeks for me.

“The most important thing for me is to enjoy my time off now with my family and to make the right decision going forward for us.”

Cardiff are under an EFL transfer embargo – and are currently only able to sign free agents – because they defaulted on payment of the transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala.

This had been due to run until summer 2024, but this has now been cut by one window and Cardiff will be allowed to pay fees for players in the January 2024 window.

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told Radio Wales Sport the Bluebirds would welcome the return of Ramsey, whenever that might be.

“We’ll wait and see, we would love to see him back in Cardiff but, really, it’s his problem not mine, right?” Dalman said.

“Ramsey is going to do what Ramsey wants to do and if he decides to look at us, we’ll welcome him with open arms, I can’t say more than that.”

Ramsey made 34 Nice appearances in 2022-23 having joined the Ligue 1 club last August after leaving Italian side Juventus.

His season ended last Monday night, when Wales suffered defeat in Turkey three days after a painful home loss to Armenia.

Boss Robert Page has faced criticism following the disappointing international camp, which has left Wales struggling in fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Ramsey says Page’s players must take their share of the flak following the losses and insisted Wales can still succeed in their bid to reach a third successive European Championship.

“I think we all have to take responsibility,” he said.

“We had a lot of expectation going into those games. Training and the build-up was spot on.

“We didn’t quite execute the gameplan we wanted to in the first game and the red card [for Joe Morrell] as well killed us in the second game.

“It’s disappointing but hopefully we can get back on track in the next camp. There are still possibilities and we believe we can still get there.

“We have been in this position before and it’s about how you bounce back.”

Ramsey was speaking at the opening of Cruyff Court Aaron Ramsey at the Trinity Fields School, a school for pupils with additional learning needs in Caerphilly.

The player’s foundation has been heavily involved in the setting up of the new multi-sport court in a joint initiative with the Johan Cruyff Foundation.

“It means an awful lot to me,” Ramsey said.

“It was a great opportunity that came up to work with the Cruyff Foundation, and to launch in my hometown, just a few miles away from where I was brought up, is massive. It’s great to see the court and to see the kids using it.”

