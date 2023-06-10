AB InBev is the official sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Sport Marketing News

AB InBevthe world‘s leading brewer, has extended its almost forty-year partnership with FIFA as the official sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The two tournaments will go down in history with important innovations, offering AB InBev and its leading brands new opportunities to create excitement for fans around the world. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will make its Southern Hemisphere debut in Australia and New Zealand next month, with 32 teams entering the competition for the first time. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, on the other hand, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, with 48 teams participating and 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“FIFA World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world. We are deeply connected to fans and football around the world, which is why we are thrilled to extend the relationship with FIFA,” he said. Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer di AB InBev. “Cheering and cheering over a beer is part of the experience of billions of football fans. We are proud to continue to offer new and meaningful ways to engage fans and provide them with immersive and unrivaled experiences that connect them to the sport they love.”

“We are proud to renew this successful partnership, which will no doubt reach new heights in 2023 and 2026,” said Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer della FIFA. “As one of our longest-standing sponsors, AB InBev’s investment will benefit the game and development of football around the world, while bringing creativity and excitement to the experience football fans will have during our most iconic tournaments.”