Home » Abakar Sylla (Club Bruges) very close to Strasbourg
Sports

Abakar Sylla (Club Bruges) very close to Strasbourg

by admin
Abakar Sylla (Club Bruges) very close to Strasbourg

This is Strasbourg’s first file since the takeover of sole shareholder BlueCo, and it will prove the change in dimension of Racing. The latter is very close to an agreement with Club Brugge for the transfer of Abakar Sylla against 20 million euros, bonus included, following a new meeting held on Wednesday evening between the Strasbourg president Marc Keller and the director general of the Belgian club, Vincent Mannaert.

The 20-year-old Ivorian central defender, whose contract ended in 2026, should initial a five-year lease in Alsace and undergo his medical examination on Friday, according to a Belgian source.

See also  Echimov and Limone the first two choices of the Riva Soon changes in company

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy