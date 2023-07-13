Abakar Sylla (Club Bruges) very close to Strasbourg

This is Strasbourg’s first file since the takeover of sole shareholder BlueCo, and it will prove the change in dimension of Racing. The latter is very close to an agreement with Club Brugge for the transfer of Abakar Sylla against 20 million euros, bonus included, following a new meeting held on Wednesday evening between the Strasbourg president Marc Keller and the director general of the Belgian club, Vincent Mannaert.

The 20-year-old Ivorian central defender, whose contract ended in 2026, should initial a five-year lease in Alsace and undergo his medical examination on Friday, according to a Belgian source.

