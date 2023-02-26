Home Sports Abass: For me this is the beginning of a second basketball life
Abass: For me this is the beginning of a second basketball life

Abass: For me this is the beginning of a second basketball life

Awudu Abass comments on his return to the field in Euroleague with Virtus Bologna, which also earned him compliments from coach Scariolo.

His words taken from Il Corriere di Bologna.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to get back to the Euroleague and do something, the moment has arrived, we’ve achieved a great victory and I’m very happy for the team. I worked for two years to experience an evening like this. When they told me I would play, a world opened up for me: I thank the coach, teammates and the environment for their trust. What did I miss the most? Everything: the fans, the climate, the pre-season anxiety, the away games. For me this is the beginning of a second basketball life”.

