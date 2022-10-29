Home Sports Abate, the Milan of Youth League and Primavera: the models
Sports

Abate, the Milan of Youth League and Primavera: the models

by admin
Abate, the Milan of Youth League and Primavera: the models

In his second year as a coach, the former Rossoneri full-back is first in the Youth League group and is valuing youngsters whom Pioli evaluates for the future. Here’s how he does it

The Gattuso method made it stronger. Twenty years ago Ignazio Abate appeared for the first time in Milan of the big names as a shy kid. He crossed the samples in the locker room and asked permission, used the lei, stood on the sidelines, before ending up under the protective wing of the good-natured Rino. “When Ignatius was a boy, I baptized him with alarm clocks”. Slaps.

See also  Another Kessie or a new Milan: Rossoneri at the crossroads

You may also like

Spurs star leaves the league temporarily due to...

Turin-Milan, Origi owner: this is how he rebuilt...

Budget cap, the FIA ​​has lost an opportunity:...

Wu Lei: Coming back is more about enjoying...

Gesteco against Fortitudo, coach Pillastrini challenges his past:...

Artistic gymnastics, World Championships: from Bartolini to super...

Bremen lore Hertha Berlin football lottery Ren Jiu...

Lussari, the Friulian stage of the Giro in...

World Chess Championship: China wins men’s and women’s...

Fomo, what is the strange syndrome that also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy