ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Rome with Hankook Rome E-Prix 2023 – Sport Marketing News

On 15 and 16 July the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will return to Rome with the Hankook Rome E-Prix 2023, for a weekend at the highest level of motorsport full of entertainment and activities for all ages.

The Roman E-Prix will be a key appointment for the fate of the fight for the title. The Eternal City will host the stages 13 and 14the last two races before the season finale in London, with a classification that sees the two riders in the lead, Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) e Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), separated by a single point, at 154 and 153 respectively.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the new one live GEN3the fastest, lightest and most efficient electric single-seater ever built, and to witness the return to the track of Maserati. The iconic brand from Emilia, after a 60-year absence, made its return to motorsport during Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and is now ready to return to Italy for its home race.

The race weekend of 15 and 16 July will not only be an unmissable event for motorsport enthusiasts, but also for all music lovers. On Saturday 15 July, in the Fan Village, there will be a performance by Jonas Blue, well-known English DJ, who with his singles has achieved over 130 platinum records worldwide. On Sunday 16 July, however, the Italian indie pop-hip hop duo will perform Like Thingsalways inside the Fan Village, before the start of the race.

Throughout the weekend it will be possible to access theAllianz Fan Village, which will transform the EUR district into a veritable festival dedicated to technology, entertainment and innovation, where fans of all ages will be able to get to know the world of Formula E, its teams and its partners. There will be: workshops and interactive activities available to everyone, aimed at raising awareness and exploring the issues of sustainability, the environment and science; an area entirely dedicated to electric mobility, a Gaming Arena and a photobooth for 360-degree shots; activities dedicated to the little ones, who can have fun with the dry slide and face painting or participate in the activities concerning road safety and obtain their own Formula E Traffic Park licence.

Finally, there will be pit walks and autograph sessions, just as it will be possible to meet and greet the rookie drivers of the Rookie Test and chat with Sacha Fenestraz e Sebastien Buemi during the dedicated Q&A. These activities will be a unique opportunity to meet the stars of Formula E and to get closer to the garages of the various teams as has never been possible before during the Rome E – Prix.

Following the success of the previous editions, the initiative will take place on Friday evening “Locals on Track”a special opportunity for Roman citizens and Premium Experience ticket holders who will be able to enjoy a tour of the circuit, with entertainment and special activities along the entire track.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

