Abbiategrasso, arrested for attempted aggravated murder the student who stabbed his teacher

Abbiategrasso, arrested for attempted aggravated murder the student who stabbed his teacher

He was arrested for attempted aggravated homicide the 16-year-old student who stabbed his history teacher, Elisabetta Condò, on Monday morningAlessandrini Institute of Abbiategrasso (Milan). The validation of the arrest is expected on Wednesday.

The boy was hospitalized in the Child Neuropsychiatrist Department of San Paolo in Milan. “No diagnosis has been made, clinical investigations of the case are currently underway,” the hospital says. He has a slight head wound that he inflicted on himself with a knife after assaulting the teacher, as confirmed by him in the few words he said to the health personnel.

The professorInstead, she was hospitalizedLegnano hospital. He underwent a wrist surgery for tendon reconstruction. He sustained three 20cm head wounds with fractured parietal bones, a 10cm supraclavicular stab wound and 15cm right forearm injuries and nerve, tendon and ulnar artery involvement. The provisional prognosis is at least 35 days.

