Abbiategrasso, arrested for attempted aggravated murder the student who stabbed his teacher

He was arrested for attempted aggravated homicide the 16-year-old student who stabbed his history teacher, Elisabetta Condò, on Monday morning Alessandrini Institute of Abbiategrasso (Milan). The validation of the arrest is expected on Wednesday.

The boy was hospitalized in the Child Neuropsychiatrist Department of San Paolo in Milan. “No diagnosis has been made, clinical investigations of the case are currently underway,” the hospital says. He has a slight head wound that he inflicted on himself with a knife after assaulting the teacher, as confirmed by him in the few words he said to the health personnel.