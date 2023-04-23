Abodi, Gravina’s grace to Lukaku? it’s a right decision – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 23 – “I think Gravina made the right decision on Lukaku. There are moments when, for a sacred principle such as the fight against any type of racism or anti-Semitism, I believe that extraordinary and symbolic decisions must be made. Faced with a decision that risked harming only those who were subjected to racist chants, I think the choice of the FIGC president was correct.” This was stated by the Minister of Sport and de Giovani, Andrea Abodi, speaking during a broadcast of Sky Tg 24, in which he spoke of the disqualification in the Coppa Italia lifted from the Inter player Romelu Lukaku.



Then Abodi also went back to talking about the case of capital gains. “It doesn’t concern just one team, it’s rather a system problem – his words -. The rules must certainly be respected. Whoever makes a mistake pays, but there is the risk that everything becomes a football match between fans”.



On Italy’s candidacy for Euro 2032, the minister said he was “confident. I hope that UEFA will reward the document we have presented”. A joke about the problem of stadiums in Italy is inevitable: “in Europe there is a problem: stadiums are not considered social infrastructure – said Abodi -. The projects for Florence and Venice (excluded from the Pnrr ed) did not only concern stadiums, but these are larger projects of urban regeneration”. (HANDLE).

